A day of family fun is kicking off at St. Canice’s FC in the Butts Kilkenny today (Saturday)

A family fun day is taking place at St Canice’s FC in the Butts, Kilkenny later today. (Saturday)

The day begins at 2 p.m. with a barbecue, followed by games and activities for all ages.

Then, at 3 p.m., a friendly soccer match between a Butts legends soccer street team and the current St. Canice’s league team will take place.

Stephen Murphy from the Fr McGrath Centre said that there will also be a very special presentation on the day.

He told KCLR News “They’ve organised a family fun day for children and local parents while the friendly goes on, but when it’s finished, they are going to present the Con Downey Perpetual Cup to the best up-and-coming new player and the Fr McGrath Centre has sponsored the cup.”