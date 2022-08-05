“A dedicated and valued member of our team” that’s how the Carlow and Kilkenny coworkers of the late Dr Frank O’Dwyer will remember him

Management and Staff at St Luke’s hospital have expressed their deep sadness at the untimely and tragic death of Dr Frank O’ Dwyer.

The Emergency Department Consultant passed away at Beaumont hospital this week following an incident during the Tour de Kilkenny on Saturday last. (Details here).

A statement to KCLR News on behalf of the local hospital says Dr O’Dwyer, who worked in St Luke’s for over 16 years, will be remembered as a dedicated and valued member of our team and who provided professional compassionate care to many of the citizens in Carlow and Kilkenny.

He will be laid to rest this weekend and details of his funeral arrangements can be found here

Meanwhile his friends in the Marble City Cyclers have expressed their sadness at his passing extending sympathies to his family at this difficult time.