A driver has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident in Carlow

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a hit-and-run incident in Carlow this week.

It happened in Borris shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening as a pedestrian got out of his car in the town and was struck by a passing van.

He was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

About two hours later, Gardaí made an arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

An appeal has been made for anyone who witnessed the event to come forward.