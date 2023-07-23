KCLR News

A father and son who died in Turkey Road Crash to be laid to rest

Eoin Fitzpatrick and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, from Portlaoise, were killed when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya.

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke23/07/2023

A father and son who died in a road crash in Turkey last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

36-year-old Eoin Fitzpatrick and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, from Portlaoise, were killed when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya.

Their funeral mass will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday at two o’clock.

Their remains were repatriated to Ireland on Thursday with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

 

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke23/07/2023