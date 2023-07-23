KCLR News
A father and son who died in Turkey Road Crash to be laid to rest
A father and son who died in a road crash in Turkey last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
36-year-old Eoin Fitzpatrick and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, from Portlaoise, were killed when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya.
Their funeral mass will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday at two o’clock.
Their remains were repatriated to Ireland on Thursday with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.