A father and son who died in Turkey Road Crash to be laid to rest

A father and son who died in a road crash in Turkey last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

36-year-old Eoin Fitzpatrick and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, from Portlaoise, were killed when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya.

Their funeral mass will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Portlaoise, on Tuesday at two o’clock.

Their remains were repatriated to Ireland on Thursday with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.