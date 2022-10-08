A fuel allowance lump sum will be paid from November 14th

There’s good news for people to help meet the rising cost of energy bills.

A Fuel Allowance ‘cost of living’ lump sum of €400 is to be paid to 371,000 households from November 14th.

The Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has also announced the expansion of the fuel allowance scheme for over 70s from January.

She says people won’t have to apply for the €400 November Fuel Allowance lump sum.

“Anybody in receipt of the fuel allowance, currently getting it, will automatically get the €400 lump sum and maybe there are people out there who haven’t applied for the fuel allowance and I’ll encourage them to do so, but the payment will be made on the week of the 14th of November”