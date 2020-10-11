A government minister says there’s ‘no plan’ to extend school closures at during Halloween

A government minister says there’s ‘no plan’ to extend school closures at mid term as part of measures to tackle Covid-19.

It had been mentioned at cabinet earlier this week that closing them for two weeks as opposed to one at Halloween could help slow the virus down.

Junior Minister at the Department of Education Niall Collins says all of the public health advice shows schools aren’t a major factor in the recent surge.

He says extending the mid-term break isn’t on the cards.