“A hard-fought battle but one that’s paid off” says Kilkenny mother now that transport’s been secured for son to attend his day service

“It’s been a hard-fought battle & one I’m not sure is finished yet “, so says one local mother of her campaign to get transport for her son to his day service.

Linda Comerford has been an advocate for a number of people & has campaigned on various issues, providing a voice for many.

Most recently her focus has been on highlighting the plight of her son Mikey who had funding for a full day service, two days a week from September 15.

However, Mikey had no way to get to it from his rural County Kilkenny home.

His mum Linda’s now had some good news from the HSE but there’s a sting in the tail as she’s been telling KCLR News “Today’s his first day & it’s fantastic he’s so happy, can’t wait to be back with his friends and start this new chapter, it has been a very hard fought battle and one that I’m not sure is quite finished yet because this transport is only guaranteed to December”.

She adds “I am told that from now to December they are going to be working on a more long-term solution to transport for Michael so hopefully that does come to fruition & I won’t have to kinda get back & fight for more, definitely great news and as I say a hard-fought battle but one that has paid off”.

Linda’s aware that other families are in the same position noting “I am conscious I suppose of the fact that so many more are still waiting on transport and that needs to be sorted, I think this is definitely an issue that needs to be sorted across the country because there is absolutely no point in the HSE funding a day service for a person to attend but then not providing transport for them to access it, it just doesn’t make sense, it’s an issue that’s affecting so many families across the country & needs to be looked at and resolved as a matter of priority”.

But of her own case she says “In terms of our own situation I definitely am relieved that Mikey can start his day service, he’s missed it so much, he’s missed his friends and he just hasn’t been himself so yes positive news for once & hopefully more of that to come”.