A hundred more locals now getting pandemic unemployment payment this week

A hundred more locals are getting the pandemic unemployment support payment this week.

They are all in Kilkenny though with no change to the Carlow figures today.

Latest figures from the Department of Social Protection show 18,400 people in Carlow and Kilkenny are now in receipt of the €350 payment that was announced back in March to support workers impacted by the coronavirus.

There’s been no additional claims in Carlow since last week with 7,800 people in the county getting the payment still.

In Kilkenny another 100 people have been approved in the past week bringing the total in the county to 10,600.

Nationally 7,000 more people are claiming the payment this week which means 598 thousand around the country are now receiving the support.

Another 500 in Carlow and 800 in Kilkenny have been certified for the enhanced illness benefit payment since it was introduced.

In addition There are now over 52,000 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme – thats up from 39,000 last month