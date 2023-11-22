A Journey Through the Climate Crisis E09: Creating Change By Amplifying The Message

In this episode, the group meets KCLR’s creative producer, El. She tells the group about the work she does and the significance of radio advertisements. We set the young people a challenge to script a radio ad in under six minutes.

She gives some feedback and sets off to create them. The voice of an advertisement is another important aspect. KCLR presenter Martin Bridgeman gives the group a crash course on voicing adverts. All this and more.

A Journey Through the Climate Crisis on KCLR is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.