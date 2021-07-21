KCLR NewsNews & Sport

A Kilkenny family’s urgently trying to track down a missing bag

It was lost either Friday or Saturday

21/07/2021


A Kilkenny family’s urgently trying to track down a missing baby bag.

It was lost either last Friday or Saturday (July 16th & 17th) after stop-off at the Springhill Court Hotel on the Waterford Road, Lidl on the Johnswell Road or possibly somewhere in between.

It contains creams for a baby who has recently undergone a number of operations and the items are very difficult to replace.

Anybody with information can contact KCLR on 1890 90 96 96.

