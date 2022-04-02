A Kilkenny gardener has a novel idea for the Census which is taking place tomorrow

Shirley Lanigan says you should record animals that you come across in your garden during the day in the Time Capsule box.

Speaking earlier on The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, the keen gardener says many of these birds and animals may no longer be around in 100 years time, due to climate change:

“Every time you go out into the garden, if you record the animals or critters that you spot so for instance blackbirds, robins, crows, bumble bees, frogs in your pond. Literally just list out what ever animal you see.”

“I think in 100 years time if people were able to see, a hundred years ago, this is the sort of thing that were living in country gardens or suburban gardens or town gardens in Kilkenny it could be that climate change will mean that none of these species are still there or that they’ve migrated to completely different places.”