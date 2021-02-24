A lack of resources is what led to to the HSE being brought to court in 2017 for compliance breaches

The Head of the Department of Psychiatry at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkennysays a lack of resources is what led to the HSE being brought to court for compliance breaches.

The HSE pleaded guilty in 2017 to several charges after a mental Health Commission inspection report found serious failings. (Details here).

The latest report found 94 percent compliance – an increase of 43 percent from then.

Head of Mental Health Services in the South East David Heffernan says the problems were down to staffing and funding.

He was speaking to our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is – listen to the full conversation here: