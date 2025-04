A man is due to appear in court again today in connection with a major cocaine seizure valued at €10.65 million.

61-year-old Michael Murphy, with an address on the Kilkenny-Waterford border, is facing serious charges following the discovery of the drugs on March 18th.

He previously appeared before Waterford District Court last month, where he was remanded in custody.

Mr. Murphy is expected to appear via videolink later today.