“A lot of people are stressed to the eyeballs, it’s so frustrating” says Kilkenny councillor of broadband issues

“Incredibly frustrating” – that’s how a Kilkenny councillor sums up local broadband poverty.

The issue arose at the monthly meeting of the county council earlier this week when elected representatives were given a presentation by National Broadband Ireland.

€72 million investment into the county’s due.

Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere summed up the findings on last evening’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – listen back here: