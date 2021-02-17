KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“A lot of people are stressed to the eyeballs, it’s so frustrating” says Kilkenny councillor of broadband issues
Peter "Chap" Cleere's been hearing from crying parents trying to homeschool and work from home
“Incredibly frustrating” – that’s how a Kilkenny councillor sums up local broadband poverty.
The issue arose at the monthly meeting of the county council earlier this week when elected representatives were given a presentation by National Broadband Ireland.
€72 million investment into the county’s due.
Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere summed up the findings on last evening’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – listen back here: