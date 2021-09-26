A man’s died following last night’s crash in Co Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision that happened at about 9:30pm on the M7 Northbound in Naas.

A male pedestrian in his thirties had serious injuries, he was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away – a post mortem’s due to take place.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.