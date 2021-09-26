A man’s died following last night’s crash in Co Kildare
Diversions are in place on the M7 northbound between junctions 10 and 11
A man’s died following last night’s crash in Co Kildare.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision that happened at about 9:30pm on the M7 Northbound in Naas.
A male pedestrian in his thirties had serious injuries, he was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away – a post mortem’s due to take place.
The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.
Diversions are in place on the M7 Northbound between Junction 10 and 11 to allow for the scene to be examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Meanwhile, Gardaí in Kilkenny are attending the scene of a single vehicle incident this (Sunday) morning – details here