A massive extension is in the pipeline for a North Kilkenny secondary school

Funding has been awarded by the Department of Education for the construction of a large extension at Coláiste Mhuire Secondary School in Johnstown.

The development will include a new general purpose or dining hall, a school library, 12 general classrooms (two of which will replace prefabs at the school).

There will also be 11 Special Education rooms, a new Home Economics room, a Graphics room, two new science labs, a new art room and shared prep area, an Engineering room, two project stores, and a new staff room.

The extension is a significant enhancement on the original application that was approved for the school earlier this year.

Meanwhile, IT Carlow is also that much closer to getting a new science building.

The project is expected to finally go to tender in the coming days.