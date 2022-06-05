A motorcyclist has died following Kilkenny crash as five others are hospitalised

A motorcyclist has died and five other people have been injured following a serious collision involving a motorbike and a car in Kilkenny.

The crash occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park in Clifden at around 4.50pm yesterday evening.

The man in his early 40s was fatally injured when his bike collided with a car.

Another two male motorcyclists were also injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car, who is in his 30s, and two female passengers in the car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where their injuries are described as non-life threatening.