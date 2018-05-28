Students could be enrolling in new South East University by next year

The first students could be entering the new Technological University for the South East by September 2019.

So says a spokesperson for the Higher Education Authority who has appeared before the Public Accounts Committee in relation to the progress of the merger of IT Carlow and WIT.

Carlow TD Pat Deering is on the Committee and he says they were told once the application for University status goes in, there shouldn’t be any problems.

A multi-million euro investment was announced for the merger last year and Deputy Deering says the sooner they get their application in, the more money they’ll be able to draw down.