A New €35 million investment has been announced for Carlow

Amber Beverage intents to build a new distillery which will be located in Dunleckney, Co Carlow, the distillery will be one of the largest in the Irish whiskey category –

Subject to planning approval, the new Whiskey Distillery \will be located on an historic 18th century site by the banks of the River Bar

Amber Beverage intents to build a new distillery which will be located in Dunleckney, Co Carlow, the distillery will be one of the largest in the Irish whiskey category –

Subject to planning approval, the new Whiskey Distillery will be located on an historic 18th century site by the banks of the River Barrow

Managing Director of Walsh Distillery Bernard Walsh was speaking to KCLR on Friday about the news “We’ve just announced the purchase of the site and we’re pulling together our design team as we speak and that’s been ongoing for some time now”

“Between now and Christmas we hope we’ll have all our design team all in place, and we’ll start our first conversations with the local authorities to make sure that we are doing everything right and following the rules and the regulations”

Bernard also said that the development would bring employment to the County through the development and when the Distillery is operational ” You can look at it in two phases, one is going to be the building so there’s going to be over 150 people involved in the construction of this new distillery so they’ll be a lot of employment in the region”

“Then come go live day, we’re going to have to stock up on new distillers and a whole new team so ultimately we could see up to 50 people been employed at the site”