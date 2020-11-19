A “new era of gaming” promised by Sony as its Playstation 5 goes on sale

Sony’s promising a “new era of gaming” as the Playstation 5 goes on sale in Ireland today.

The console is several times more powerful than its predecessor, and is able to handle higher-quality graphics.

Harvey Norman’s website has crashed this morning in response for demand for the console.

Tech correspondent Jess Kelly outlines some of the new features saying “They seem to have reimagined the console a lot more, the controler is completely different, they have beefed up what it can do, it has motion sensors, it has a touch pad, it has incredible speakers that make the entire gaming process that bit more immersive, we’ve waited so long for a new console from Playstation and I can guarantee you that the PS5 does not disappoint”.