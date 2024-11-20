Theres a risk of treacherous conditions on local roads overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Significant snowfall is forecast for parts of the South of the country overnight with an orange alert in place for Munster counties from midnight.

Some areas locally are expected to feel the impact of that warning with the northern half of munster expected to be hardest hit.

But separately Carlow and Kilkenny have been placed under a yellow alert from 9pm with snow and icy conditions forecast here.

It’s prompted a warning to drivers about potentially hazardous conditions tomorrow morning with a risk of travel disruption.

Temperatures will plunge again to minus two or lower leading to a risk of black ice in places.