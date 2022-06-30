“A night that we won’t forget for the rest of our lives” say the latest lottery winners in Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s latest lottery winners say “It was a night that we won’t forget for the rest of our lives”.

The local couple won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 on Friday 17th June with a ticket they’d bought online.

They collected their prize at Lotto H-Q yesterday and couldn’t quite believe it, saying; “Even still, we keep pinching ourselves because it doesn’t feel real! We had planned on having a quiet weekend but that all changed on the night of the draw when I get an email to my phone to tell me that I was a winner. It’s the email that most people get when you play online, and you’d usually expect to see that you’ve won a fiver or a tenner. Once I’d opened it – there were a lot of zeros and we actually had to take a pen and paper to write the amount down to make sure we knew what we’d actually won. The quiet night in fell by the wayside within five minutes as we were frantically jumping around the house all night”.

They add “We won’t be rushing into anything straight away but there are a lot of things we want to do such as paying off our mortgage and paying off another few bills. Once we get ourselves sorted, we’ll look at helping out some family and friends too. It’s a lovely amount to win and we’ll enjoy sharing it with those closest to us.”

It was a busy day for the people in the winners’ room as other lucky punters from Limerick and Offaly also picked up another €1,500,000 in prizes which they won in recent EuroMillions and Lotto draws.