A “Nightmare all over again” says Carlow-based member of the Rohingyan community of Myanmar coup

Doctors in Myanmar have stopped working to protest against last week’s military coup.

The country’s leader and other senior politicians are being detained by the army, over claims their election win was fraudulent.

Staff at 70 hospitals have joined a civil disobedience campaign, saying they won’t take orders from what they call an ‘illegitimate military regime’.

Meanwhile, Carlow based Rohingyan Haikal Mansor has been talking to our Sue Nunn about the coup.

Listen back to the conversation from The Way It Is here: