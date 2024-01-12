A number of Carlow organisations to benefit from funding to support victims of crime

A number of local organisations who support victims of crime are to benefit from Government funding.

Bagenalstown Family Resource centre will be allocated €211,280 and Carlow’s Women’s Aid will benefit from funding of € 32,445..

The funding also covers national and larger organisations such as Dublin Rape Crisis Network, Men’s Aid, and Safe Ireland.

General victim support organisations including victim support at court. The funding also covers specialist organisations including Ruhama and accompaniment support services for children.