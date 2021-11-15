A number of emergency personnel in the South East presented with national bravery awards, including a Kilkenny Garda

A number of emergency personnel across the region have been presented with a National Bravery Award.

These were set up in 1947 to recognise those who risked their lives to save others and are administered by Comhairle na Míre Gaile, the Deeds of Bravery Council, which is chaired by the Ceann Comhairle.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl in recent days marked 17 acts of bravery, with 25 people in total being celebrated, each getting a cert of bravery.

Among them Garda Caroline O’Brien from Kilkenny who also received a Bronze Medal for helping to save a young man from the River Nore in the city on July 7th 2019.

Scott McQuaid in Kildare was awarded a Silver Medal for helping a nine-year-old boy who got into difficulty on the River Barrow in Athy in February of this year.

The Waterford based Rescue 117 team of Ronan Flanagn and Adrian O’Hara were also celebrated, with teammate Sarah Courtney getting a Silver Medal for the role in an incident off Bantry Bay in March.