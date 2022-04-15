A number of Kilkenny buildings identified as possible sites to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

A number of local buildings have been identified as sites that can be converted for use by Ukrainian refugees.

St Patrick’s on the Kells Road just outside Kilkenny City is one where arrangements are trying to be made with the owners.

Local Cllr David Fitzgerald says the former St John Of God Convent is also ideal and could be ready to house people by next week.

