A number of school buses in Kilkenny are not running due to icy conditions this morning

Extreme care is needed on the roads again this morning with another icy start for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It dipped to minus 3 or even minus 4 in some parts locally overnight.

A number of untreated routes are particularly treacherous while pedestrians are being warned footpaths are also quite slippy underfoot.

Early rainfall has made conditions even worse in some parts.

Some school bus services in Kilkenny have already announced this morning they will not be running.

Eamon Maher and M & A coaches say their buses won’t be taking to the roads for the morning school runs but should be back operating as normal this afternoon.