A quarter of a million euro’s been allocated to Carlow & Kilkenny under Towns & Villages Renewal Scheme

Close to a quarter of a million euro’s been allocated to nine local projects under the Towns & Villages Renewal Scheme.

Six in Kilkenny will share 166 thousand while a further three in Carlow between them get over 79 thousand.

The funding’s for measures and interventions that help the areas to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

Chair of Kilkenny’s local authority Andrew McGuinness says “It’s very positive news and I’m delighted to see projects like this getting funding like this so that we can adapt to the unfortunate situation that we’re currently living in because it’s all about living with it now and moving on and trying to help communities to deal with it and this is a step in the right direction”. He’s also forwarded the county breakdown:

Graiguenamanagh – €36,000 – Production of a tourist audio guide, relocation of parking spaces to make way for footpath widening.

Kilmacow – €22,500 – Provision of outdoor seating & tables with temporary canopy and provision of bicycle parking and a signed cycle route

Mooncoin – €22,500 – Provision of outdoor seating with table and temporary canopy to provide covered meeting area in village centre, including enhancements to car park, landscaping and plant screening.

Kilkenny – County Wide – €40,000 – The provision of a mobile festival/cinema kit that will be available to community festivals and event providers throughout Co Kilkenny.

Mullinavat – €22,500 – Provision of outdoor seating, tables and plant screening to provide outdoor meeting area with bicycle parking.

Callan, Castlecomer, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown – €22,500 – Deep cleaning, signage and minor public realm improvements in Callan, Castlecomer, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown.

While in Carlow: