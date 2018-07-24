Family Carers Ireland say they’re welcoming the announcement of extra government funding but it’s just a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

1 million euro is being granted from the Dormant Accounts Fund to provide training and supports for Family Carers.

However, the charity says while this is welcome news, this is money they feel should be provided regularly.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow woman Catherine Cox who’s with Family Carers says funding training is especially important.