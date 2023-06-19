A South Kilkenny Councillor is criticising Uisce Éireann for the repeated water leaks in Mooncoin and Piltown

A south Kilkenny councillor is the latest to hit out at Uisce Éireann.

Water leaks have repeatedly hit homes and businesses in the Mooncoin and Piltown areas.

Councillor Pat Dunphy has been telling KCLR News that he’s not impressed by the reaction of the utility company which so far hasn’t confirmed a meeting with the elected representatives of those affected.

And he says the issue’s ongoing in the area:

“Non-stop, the same people being affected all the time, they don’t know when they’re going to have water, and that’s not good enough. Now I know they’re designing a scheme, and my information is that that it is happening, but how long is all that going to take? As it is, we’re going to have continuous water leaks for the next year or two years. Irish water don’t appear to be taking a lot of notice.”