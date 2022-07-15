A status yellow high-temperature alert issued until Tuesday as temperatures soar in Carlow and Kilkenny

A weather warning is now in place for high temperatures from Sunday.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow alert valid until Tuesday with temperatures of 30C plus forecast.

It could see Kilkenny’s long-held record of 33.3C finally broken.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather spoke with KCLR Live and says usually such weather systems don’t quite make it to us.

“What normally happens with these hot balloons of air that come up, they kind of get pushed and they head towards Spain, France and occasionally England and we normally get the edge of it. On this occasion, there’s a low-pressure system which is steering that hot balloon more towards Ireland, which is unusual now the weather models kind of showed us getting the edge of it and then they showed us getting the really kind of bang impact of it. This morning they’re showing us getting a little bit less but still chances of 32C/33C.”

He adds “Monday is when we expect temperatures to peak, so we are looking at 30C maybe even 31C in Carlow and Kilkenny. Some of the weather models are showing 32C and 33C, obviously, the all-time record stands at 33.3C in 1887 in Kilkenny. So Kilkenny holds that record, will it be broken? I don’t think so, but it will certainly get close.”