A tax on vacant homes in Carlow and Kilkenny could be part of Budget 2023

The Housing Minister says he’s sees ‘a lot of merit’ in a vacant homes tax.

Data on the number of empty houses in Carlow, Kilkenny and right across the country was collected last year and is being analysed at the moment.

However Minister Darragh O’Brien says any tax must be done correctly and not penalise people whose homes are empty because they are ill in hospital or for other good reasons.

The Minister said he hopes that the measure, aimed at freeing up housing stock , will be confirmed on budget day.