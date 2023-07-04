A tourism and heritage meeting is taking place in St. Mullins this evening

Big plans for St. Mullins will be discussed at a meeting this evening.

The tourism and Heritage masterplan for the South Carlow village will be presented at the event in Blanchfield Pub from 7.30 pm.

Carlow’s Head of Economic Development & Enterprise Kieran Comerford says years of work have gone into this:

“So we would have gone through a consultation process over the last number of years to develop the strategy,

which was approved in 2022. Now we’re trying to activate the strategy and the most important thing is to engage with people on the ground so we look forward to that engagement with the local community around the various tourism and heritage projects that are contained in this strategy.”