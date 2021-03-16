A very different Cheltenham Festival gets underway today with plenty of Carlow and Kilkenny involvement

One of the biggest horse racing events gets underway today.

The four-day festival at Cheltenham continues to Friday and it’s set to be a very different affair.

Rachael Blackmore from Killenaule in Tipperary, just over the border with Kilkenny, is hoping to become the first woman to win the opening day’s feature, the Champion Hurdle at 3:05pm, when she’ll be aboard the favourite Honeysuckle.

While the Closutton-based Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It is the odds-on favourite for the festival’s opening race, the Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy has landed with Heaven Help Us who won at Leopardstown over a month ago.

She’s due to wear the black and amber when she runs tomorrow at 2:30pm in the Coral Cup.

And it seems she’s ready for the off as Paul’s been telling our Sue Nunn.

Listen back to the conversation in full here: