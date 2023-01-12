A vigil is taking place in Kilkenny today (Thursday) to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Ashling Murphy

KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A vigil is being held this evening to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Ashling Murphy.
It’s being hosted by the Amber Women’s Refuge to honour her memory and the other women who have died by violence in the last year in Ireland.
All are welcome to come along and bring a candle to the event which starts at 5pm at the One Million Stars installation at the Castle Yard behind Kilkenny Design Centre.