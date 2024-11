Taoiseach Simon Harris is due locally later this morning.

He’s to officially open the new Abbott Ireland manufacturing plant in Kilkenny, in the IDA business and retail park off the ring road which he helped to turn the sod for back in April 2023.

The facility forms part of the global healthcare company’s diabetes care business, where it will produce freestyle libre 3 sensors, a key part of the business’ glucose-monitoring portfolio.

More than 800 people are expected to be employed there.