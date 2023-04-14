Minister Simon Harris has helped to turn the sod on Abbott’s new €440million Kilkenny plant

Minister Simon Harris has helped to turn the sod on a new multimillion euro facility in Kilkenny.

Abbott hopes to have its production facility at Danville Business Park, Loughboy, open in August next year, with recruitment of more than 800 people expected in time.

Company spokesperson Sam Kamali has been telling KCLR Live “One of the reasons we picked Kilkenny for this manufacturing facility was because there isn’t a huge amount of manufacturing here and so we really wanted to tap into the local expertise and talent and so what we’re really hoping for is that most of the people taht we hire will be from the local area, either the people currently having to commute out of town for work or people that are within commutable distance in coming into town, that’s where we hope the majority of our work force will be”.

KCLR’s Domhnall Doyle has been attending this morning’s event – stay tuned for more across the day.