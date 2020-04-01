Access to public parks in Carlow now limited to just people as car parks are closed

Access to public parks in Carlow is now limited to pedestrians only.

Cars and other vehicles won’t be allowed into Oak Park, Ducketts Grove or Carlow Town Park as part of the measures to keep people adhering to the guidelines that say you should only exercise within 2km of your home.

The parks will remain open but you cannot drive to use the facilities.

Meanwhile the council says it is continuing to serve the bottle banks around the county but you are being urged not to leave items if they are full in the interest of health and safety.