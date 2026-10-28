About 4,000 graduates of the South East Technological University (SETU) are being celebrated at various campuses.

Conferring ceremonies got underway at Carlow’s yesterday, continuing there today with more to come at the Wexford and Waterford bases.

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The annual ceremonies mark one of the most significant occasions in the University calendar, recognising the dedication, perseverance and achievements of students completing their academic journeys across a broad range of disciplines.

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Addressing graduates, Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, congratulated the Class of 2026 and reflected on the opportunities that lie ahead as they join a global community of more than 100,000 SETU alumni, noting; “Today is a day for both reflection and celebration. Our graduates stand at an exciting point in their lives, equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to build successful and fulfilling careers, wherever their ambitions may take them.

She added; “As you begin this next chapter, I encourage you to embrace opportunities, persevere through challenges and remain connected to the University community. The relationships you build and the networks you nurture have the potential to shape not only your own careers, but the industries, communities and regions in which you will make your mark.”

This year’s ceremonies follow the University’s inaugural Alumni Awards, which recognised five exceptional graduates whose achievements, leadership and contributions to society reflect the impact of SETU and its legacy institutions.

Honourees included James O’Connor of Microsoft, Orlaith Ryan, Co-Founder of Shorla Oncology, Donna Tilson of Sun Life, Liam Kenny of John Paul Construction and Cathal Quinlan, founder of Better@Work Management.

Reflecting on their achievements, Prof. Campbell highlighted the importance of opportunity, encouragement and the connections formed during university life.

“Every outstanding career begins somewhere. Our Alumni Award recipients once sat where today’s graduates are sitting, looking ahead to the possibilities before them.

“Connection creates opportunity. As members of our growing alumni community, our graduates have the capacity to make a lasting and positive difference, particularly at a time when collaboration is essential to addressing complex social, economic and environmental challenges.”

Prof. Campbell also acknowledged the contribution of families, friends and SETU staff, recognising the support that enables students to succeed across both full-time and part-time pathways.

“Our graduates have reached this milestone through commitment, hard work and self-belief, supported by the encouragement of those around them. Today is a shared celebration, and I extend my sincere thanks to families, friends and our dedicated academic and professional staff for their invaluable contribution.”

This year’s ceremonies will also see SETU confer honorary doctorates on former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and leading sociologist Professor Pat O’Connor, recognising their significant contributions to Irish public life, academia and society. Mr Varadkar will be honoured for his distinguished record of public service and national leadership, while Prof. O’Connor, who began her career at SETU, will be recognised for her pioneering academic achievements and contribution to advancing gender equality. This marks the fourth consecutive year that SETU has awarded honorary doctorates during its autumn conferring ceremonies.

The 2026 ceremonies will take place in Carlow again today (28th Oct) in Waterford tomorrow (29th Oct) as well as on Friday (30th Oct), and in Wexford on the 6th of November.