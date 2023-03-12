Adi Roche warns we’re playing “Russian Roulette” with Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Peace campaigner Adi Roche has said that we’re playing Russian Roulette with regards to the war-stricken Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Making the comments on what was the twelfth anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, the humanitarian plead for UN intervention comes as bombs and explosions continue to wreak havoc on the Ukrainian facility.

Speaking on KCLR, Adi Roche said that she believes that without intervention, the situation will continue to worsen.

She warns “it’s like we are staring down the barrel of a gun and our luck will run out”.