If you’re interested in making Goresbridge a better place to live and work, a public meeting later today is worth attending.

Aim is to set up a Town Team which is typically a representation of those invested in the area including residents, those in business or community groupings and other stakeholders who together are the ‘local experts’ and are charged with taking a lead on the development of interventions that can make positive long-term changes.

Local woman Colette Murphy has been telling KCLR News; “Everybody in the village and outside the village, they’re all invited to attend that meeting, it’s at 7 o’clock in Ionad Dara, you know, those who show up get to make the decisions, it’s all about community and it’s all about if they want something done they have to get involved and they have to help”.