AIB has scrapped its plans to make 70 branches cashless.

AIB has decided not to proceed with plans to turn 70 branches, including Tullow, into cashless outlets.

Locals had reacted angrily to the move, with elected members and business owners in the area questioning the decision.

In a statement, the bank says it recognises ‘the customer and public unease that this has caused‘.

Tullow Cllr. Will Patton spoke with KCLR News and said it’s a good example of people power.

He said “It shows that when people put their heads together and act and express their anger and frustration in a very loud manner, it trickles up the line and even when you get the Taoiseach saying it should be revisited, which is probably a signal to the bank meaning reversed, but it really did need to be reversed. It was going to have a very serious effect on rural Ireland.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Pender says he’s glad they have seen the light.

“We helped out AIB, the taxpayers of this country, not so long ago and there’s an old saying ate bread is soon forgotten and it seems that the powers that be within AIB had forgotten how they were looked after by the people of this country, so I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed”