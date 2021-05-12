KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Air France & Airbus to stand trial in connection with 2009 plane crash which killed 228 people, including one County Tipperary woman

Aisling Butler was one of three Irish people who died on board

Air France and Airbus will stand trial in connection to a plane crash in June 2009 which killed 228 people, including three Irish women.

Flight AF447 was travelling from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to Paris when it went into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm.

It took two years to find the plane’s wreckage which was located almost four kilometres beneath the surface of the water.

Aisling Butler from Tipperary, Jane Deasy from Dublin and Eithne Walls from Belfast were among those who died on board.

The companies are expected to face charges on involuntary manslaughter.

