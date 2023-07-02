Air let out of tyres on two cars in Gowran in early hours say Kilkenny Gardai

Two cars in Gowran had the air let out of all their tyres in what looks to be a new type of vandalism.

A green Volkswagen Scirocco in Rockfield was targeted in the early hours of last Sunday morning as well as a BMW i20.

The passenger window was also forced open and the tax disc, NCT and rearview mirror were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station