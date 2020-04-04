Alan Kelly is the new Labour Party leader.

The Tipperary TD was formally announced the winner of the leadership contest late last night.

Out of a total valid vote of 1,915 votes, Deputy Kelly received 1,047 votes compared to 868 received by Deputy Ó Ríordáin

Brendan Howlin quit the role after the party’s poor showing in the general election.

Alan Kelly’s chief rival, Dublin-based Aodhán Ó Ríordáin conceded defeat via Twitter.

In a video online, he said the party had a lot of work to do.