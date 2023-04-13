Aldi gets go-ahead for new Kilkenny outlet in Castlecomer

Aldi’s been given the go-ahead to proceed with plans for an outlet in North Kilkenny.

Permission for the premises in Castlecomer had been granted by the county council but appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

This morning however it’s been confirmed that the planning authority’s given the green light to the retailer.

The €6.3million store is set to be open at the end of 2024.

A spokesperson for Aldi says 60 jobs will be created during the construction phase with 30 permanent positions being created upon opening.

Chair of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick’s been hailing the news, telling KCLR News “Delighted say that Aldi have been given planning permission to develop in the old Creamery yard in Castlecomer and it’ll be a magnificent development, I believe it is around €6million, €6.3million, around that figure that’s going to be invested in Castlecomer”.

He says “Theres also provision for increased parking on the site there, there’s over 100 car parking on that site, now the challenges as it’s being developed is the challenge to get the traffic situation and parking and all that addressed in Castlecomer because a lot of people sometimes backups there particularly on the Clogh Road, the Ballyragget Road, all of that will be part of the traffic management that will be put in place”.

In conclusion Cllr Fitzpatrick notes”It’s a really good day for Castlecomer, a great day for North Kilkenny and Aldi coming there will only increase others coming intot he area with the development of our Discovery Park, development of our hotel, development of our food offering and many more”