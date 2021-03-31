Aldi Ireland aiming to ‘replace and revamp’ Carlow outlet with five more jobs to be created

Aldi Ireland’s planning to replace and upgrade a Carlow outlet.

Their vision for the new and improved store at Hanover Road will offer a larger shopping space with a 32% increase in retail floor space while an extra five new permanent jobs will be created there.

A planning application will be submitted to Carlow County Council this week with the retailer aiming to start the project in 2022.

Commenting, Donald Mackay, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Creating a larger Aldi store featuring our award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Carlow shoppers whilst contributing positively to the town. The store team are hugely excited by this announcement and are looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the art upgrade.”

Aldi’s Hanover Road store was the first store to open in County Carlow in May 2002 and it currently employs 27 full-time staff.