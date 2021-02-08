All calm in Carlow and Kilkenny ahead of country’s ‘significant’ snow event

Temperatures could reach as low as minus five in parts this week as the country is being hit with winds from Siberia.

A significant snow event is expected later this week, with a weather advisory for cold weather currently in place by Met Eireann.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has a crisis management plan in place.

AA Roadwatch spokesperson Niamh O’Reilly says motorists need to take care on icy roads this week, noting “Take extreme care if you must travel and remember it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads, slow down, avoid harsh braking or acceleration and keep well back from whoever’s in front”.

So far this morning things appear in the main to be okay across Carlow and Kilkenny, temperatures are at about 1 degree in each county and Gardaí in both say no issues have been reported to them.