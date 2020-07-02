The last batch of local troops return from Lebanon

The last batch of local troops have come home from Lebanon.

Soldiers from the local barracks were stuck on their peacekeeping mission when the UN stopped rotations due to the pandemic.

The Irish goverment got a special exemption to bring half the group back to Ireland last week with the remainder landing in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

The personnel were transported from Dublin Airport to McKee Barracks for a medical screening before travelling home, where they will undergo a 14 day isolation period.

But they will be able to do that at home if they choose or in James Stephens’ Barracks if there’s vulnerable people cocooning in their house.

A total of 338 Defence Forces personnel deployed for the past eight months with the 115th Infantry Battalion: 63 were local with 50 from Kilkenny and 13 from Carlow.