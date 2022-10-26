All options to be considered regarding Kilkenny’s one way system at upcoming public consultation event

The system that’s there at the moment might not ultimately be the best system for Kilkenny city.

So says the Director of Services for Roads and Transportation ahead of a public consultation event to discuss the future mobility plan for the city.

There are mixed feelings locally about the current one-way system through the city centre and Tim Butler says that will be among the issues addressed through this process.

“And it’s looking at should we introduce additional pedestrianisation, should we retain the one-way system or should it be reversed or should we go back to the two-way system,” says Tim.

“The real purpose of it is for accessibility and mobility around the city centre itself,” he added.

Check out more info here – Poster_Public Consultation KSUMP